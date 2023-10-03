VWPD investigating September crimes

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Van Wert Police Department continues to investigate a pair of notable crimes that occurred in September.

One of those is the early September shooting death of Barbara Ganger, 43, of W. Main St. Her body was discovered September 7, in an apartment at Van Wert West Apartments during a wellness check by the police department. Her death was immediately labeled as suspicious, then was confirmed as a homicide by gunshot wound after an autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

No information has been released about a suspect or suspects or a possible motive, but Lt. Rob Black said on Monday that the investigation is ongoing.

The police department continues to investigate a September 26 robbery at Casey’s General Store. A man entered the E. Ervin Rd. store at approximately 9:20 p.m. and stole the cash register, which contained over $900 in currency. He was in the store for just 17 seconds, then fled southwest and was not found. The incident was caught on store surveillance video.

“We are following up on tips and reviewing video,” Lt. Black said.

Anyone with information about either crime should contact the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462.