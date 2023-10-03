Willshire man charged with manslaughter

VW independent staff

A Willshire man is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first degree felony, and corrupting another with drugs, a second degree felony.

Thomas J. Lampy, 31, was arrested Monday afternoon on a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. The arrest was made by Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies.

Court records show Lampy is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning by Judge Martin Burchfield. More information is expected to be available after the hearing.