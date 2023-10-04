David M. Leiendecker

David M. Leiendecker, 99, of Van Wert, passed away Tuesday morning, October 3, 2023, at Mercy Health in Lima.

He was born on August 29, 1924, in Custar, Ohio, the son of William Andrew and Ida Clara Johanna (Wismar) Leiendecker, who both preceded him in death. He married the former D. Jean Ledyard on April 2, 1953, and she preceded him in death on December 19, 2018.

Family survivors include his three sons, Jonathan E. (Heidi) Leiendecker of Ohio City, Thomas L. (Sherry) Leiendecker of Ohio City, and David Nicholas (RoseMarie) Leiendecker of Warren, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Wesender, Eva Keeran and Miriam Witt and three brothers, Fredrick, Robert and Paul.

He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy stationed on the island of Guam. He earned his bachelors and masters degrees in education from Bowling Green State University. David taught high school at Ohio City-Liberty Highs School for 12 years then retired as guidance counselor at Lincolnview Schools in 1976. He then worked as maintenance supervisor for Central Mutual Insurance Company and later as custodian at First United Methodist Church, Van Wert. He was a long time member of First United Methodist Church and served in many offices and leadership positions. He devoted many years of his life to the Boy Scouts of American serving into his adult years and received the Silver Beaver Award. He enjoyed many summer vacation times with his family as they were able to visit various locations across the country.

A memorial service will be held for David and Jean at 11 a.m., Friday, October 27, at First United Methodist Church with Pastor Christian Taylor officiating. There will be a time of visitation prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. Friday, October 27.

Preferred memorials: Heifer International or the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.