Emergency test set for this afternoon

VW independent staff

FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) at approximately 2:20 p.m. today.

All radios, televisions and cell phones nationwide are scheduled to show or receive a emergency alert message at that time.

The purpose of the test is to ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, especially those on the national level. In case today’s test is postponed due to widespread severe weather or other significant events, the back-up testing date will be next Wednesday, October 11.