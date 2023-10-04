Larry Gene Bailey

Larry Gene Bailey, 78, of Dixon, passed from death to life at his home on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

He was born on February 10, 1945, in Delray, Michigan. He was the only child of George Gene Bailey and Mildred (Brown) Bailey. Both parents are deceased. He married Rosalind Ann Fortney on June 3, 1983, and she survives.

Larry is also survived by his three children, Beth Ann (Bruce) Beach, Mark Walker (Dana) Bailey and Susanne Michelle Underwood; seven grandchildren, James Quick, Jay Bailey, Scott Bailey, Alexa Bailey, Tylor Sutliff, and Alyvia Underwood, plus Lucas Underwood, all living in Michigan.

Larry graduated from Roosevelt High School and attended Ferris State College. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the U. S. S. Ranger during the Vietnam Conflict. Upon his return home, he became a journeyman pipe fitter for Ford Motor Company. Larry formed many friendships during his work life. He retired from Ford after 40 years. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans and V.F.W. of Van Wert and the American Legion of Wyandotte, Michigan.

Larry was a believer in Jesus Christ and had a desire to share Jesus with everyone in his path. He was a member of Woodhaven Bible Church and current member of Grace Bible Church of Van Wert. Larry was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed sharing his passion with family and friends.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 9, at Grace Bible Church in Van Wert, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.

Preferred memorials: Grace Bible Church, Van Wert.

Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded at cowanfuneralhome.com, Tribute Wall.