Manslaughter suspect appears in court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A Van Wert County man arrested on a warrant for involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs was one of three people arraigned in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Thomas Lampy, 31, who’s address is listed as S. Vine St., Van Wert in court records, pleaded not guilty to both charges. He was released on a surety bond and Judge Martin Burchfield ordered electronic house arrest. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. Thursday, October 25.

Lampy was charged via a secret indictment and was arrested by Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies on Monday. The charges are tied to the March overdose death of a Van Wert woman. Involuntary manslaughter is a first degree felony, punishable by 3-11 years in prison, while corrupting another with drugs is a second degree felony, punishable by 2-8 years in prison.

In an unrelated hearing, Edward Sellers, 44, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 1.

Kyle Jacks, 33, of Delphos, pleaded not guilty domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 24.

Three defendants entered plea changes on Wednesday.

Corbin Cornelius, 22, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of assault, fourth degree felonies. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. November 8.

Jason Mitchell, 49, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to theft, possession of heroin, and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, all fifth degree felonies. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

Shaun Berry, 42, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information for three counts of gross sexual imposition, fourth degree felonies. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 1 p.m. November 16.

In addition, Richard Bendele, 45, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, during a hearing held last Friday. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 1 p.m. November 9.

During a one day jury trial held on Monday, Craig Marks, 42, Youngstown, was found guilty of two counts of extortion, third degree felonies, and one count of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. Visiting Judge Mark O’Connor ordered a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing was scheduled for 2 p.m. November 9.