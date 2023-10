Parade and game to be held tonight

VW independent staff

A reminder that Van Wert High School’s 2023 homecoming parade and powder puff game will be held tonight. Both events were scheduled for last Wednesday but were postponed due to inclement weather.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will go from Jefferson St. to Fountain Park. The traditional powder puff game will follow at Eggerss Stadium, with a $1 admission fee to the game.