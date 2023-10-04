Preview: 4-3 Van Wert at 0-7 Shawnee

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

For the second straight week, Van Wert will face a team with a winless record but it doesn’t mean it’ll be an easy game.

The Cougars (4-3, 3-3 WBL) will travel to neighboring Allen County to face Shawnee, a team that comes in 0-7 (0-6 WBL), but much like last week’s opponent (Ottawa-Glandorf), has played tough throughout the season.

Behind three rushing touchdowns by quarterback Brylen Parker, including one with 1:18 left, the Cougars topped the Titans 28-21 on homecoming. The three scores put Parker at 14 rushing touchdowns on the year and the senior signal caller has 934 yards on 164 carries. He’s also passed for 1,283 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 102-of-177 attempts, and he’s third on the team in tackles, with 54. He’s also returned six punts for 79 yards.

Van Wert’s Brylen Parker has hit paydirt (or turf) 14 times this season. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We define toughness in our program as ‘what does it take to break you, mentally or physically?’” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Brylen is able to do what he does because of his toughness. He may get tired or frustrated at times on the field, but he has high expectations for himself and has a will to succeed that is unmatched. He separates himself by the intangibles that make him great.”

“Van Wert has a solid run game with varied attack points and they throw the ball anywhere on the field,” Shawnee head coach Mike Lewis said. “You have to defend everything which means you don’t really defend anything. The quarterback is a dynamic player that must be accounted for as a runner and passer.”

During the win over Ottawa-Glandorf, which snapped a rare two-game losing streak, some younger players saw action at key times, including a pair of freshmen receivers – Micah Cowan and Keaten Welch.

“Our coaches evaluate our roster on a daily basis, making sure we have the best group on the field that can execute our scheme and game plan,” Recker explained. “We also want to continue to develop every player in our program and a great way to develop is by getting varsity reps. Micah and Keaten both earned the opportunity to play on Friday and they executed their assignments very well against O-G.”

Shawnee lost to St. Marys Memorial 49-12 last Friday and entering this week’s game, the Indians are averaging 10.5 points per game and allowing 36 points per outing. However, Shawnee had a pair of close games earlier this season, a 13-9 loss to Elida and a 20-17 overtime loss to Bath,

“The one thing that I’m most proud of our team for is that they don’t quit,” Lewis said. “They continue to play hard no matter the situation. That is something that they can take with them throughout their lives.”

Entering Friday’s game, Shawnee is averaging 97.5 yards rushing per game and 130 yards passing. Derek Lyons leads the team in rushing with 83 carries for 407 yards and three touchdowns, while three quarterbacks have taken snaps this season. Dominic Lynch is 30-of-57 for 428 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and Caleb Bacome is 22-of-49 for 231 yards and six interceptions. JJ Spyker is 16-of-35 for 226 yards and a touchdown. Michael Garbick (214 yards) and Christian Jones (209) each have 14 receptions, followed by Lynch (13-147) and Lyons (10-106).

Defensively, Shawnee is allowing 36 points and 309 yards per game, including 168 on the ground and 141 through the air.

“Shawnee moved the ball very well against St. Marys, only punting one time,” Recker said. “They have good athletes at their skill positions and do a good job of mixing the run and pass. Defensively they can get into an even and odd front, and they execute well out of both looks. From past seasons, they will be physical and not afraid to hit.”

Van Wert won last year’s matchup 36-14, and the Cougars have won four straight against Shawnee. The two teams did not play during the COVID-19 season of 2020.

Friday’s Van Wert at Shawnee game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.