Preview: 5-2 Crestview at 5-2 Col. Grove

CONVOY — With the end of the regular season rapidly approaching, it doesn’t get any easier for Crestview.

After last Friday’s 21-0 shutout loss to state ranked Bluffton, the Knights (5-2, 3-1 NWC) have another tough road challenge ahead at Columbus Grove. A win would keep Crestview in the conference title race, although the Knights would still need some help to claim at least a piece of the championship.

While looking back at the Bluffton game, Crestview head coach Cole Harting found some notable positives.

“Our defense played a great game, they flew to the ball, tackled well, and executed their assignments,” Harting said. “Even though we gave up 21 points, we held them 25 points below their season average. If we continue to play that way, we will have put ourselves in a position to win games.”

Beau Eggleston leads a talented group of Crestview receivers. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

As noted earlier, this week’s challenge won’t be easy. Columbus Grove (5-2, 4-0 NWC) got off to a somewhat slow start this season, going 1-2 against Pandora-Gilboa, Liberty-Benton and Patrick Henry, three teams with a combined record of 17-4. Since then, the Bulldogs have won four straight in convincing fashion, including a 28-14 victory over previously unbeaten Leipsic last week.

“Yes, the early schedule is brutal,” Columbus Grove head coach Andy Schafer said. “It’s designed with a purpose though. We feel we are one of the better teams in Division VI so it’s important for us to schedule the toughest competition we can. We love having one of those teams be Patrick Henry (one of top teams in Division VII), Liberty Benton (one of the top teams in Division V) without a chance to see either of these teams in the playoffs, not to mention a rivalry game with the team down the street to open the season.”

“We feel win or lose we get something out of it,” he continued. “Right now we’ve grown on all areas of the game, offense, defense, special teams, leadership, continuity. We are a different team then we were a few weeks ago.”

Defense has been the name of the game for Columbus Grove and this year is no exception. The Bulldogs are allowing just 224 total yards per game, second among all NWC teams, including just 81 yards per game rushing, and 17 points per game, but just 42 total points the past four weeks.

Offensively, Columbus Grove can be called efficient. The Bulldogs average 224 rushing yards per game, with 788 yards (7.2 average) and seven touchdowns coming from the legs of Trenton Barraza, the NWC’s second leading rusher. Quarterback Landon Best has rushed for 362 yards and nine touchdowns on 89 carries, while Josh Gannon has 55 carries for 294 yards and three scores. Best has completed 56-of-83 passes for 613 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception. Zach Reynolds leads the team with 22 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

“Columbus Grove is a very well coached team and Coach Schafer has them playing extremely physical,” Harting said. “Offensively they run the ball very effectively and have a great running back who is very explosive while also being very opportunistic by taking what the defense gives them. Defensively they execute their assignments and tackle well, they make teams sustain long drives in order to score. We will have to execute at a high level and use our athleticism to create explosive plays.”

Despite being held in check by Bluffton, Crestview continues to lead all NWC schools in total offense, with 377 yards per game and the Knights have the passing game in the conference (175 yards per game). Bryson Penix has completed 76-of-128 passes for 1,177 yards, 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Beau Eggleston, Hunter Jones, Kellin Putman and Wren Sheets have combined for 66 receptions, 1,022 yards and 11 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Braxton Leeth and Jaret Harting have a combined 160 carries for 1,020 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“Crestview is good,” Schafer said. “Momentum is the key to the game. We cannot let them create plays in their offense that gives them momentum…in an offense like theirs, big plays are essential. They are going to happen Friday against us, my question for our kids is what does the next play look like?”

“Back-to back big plays will hurt our chances at a win,” he added. “We need to regroup when something bad happens and just play the next play. I felt like the game against Bluffton was much closer than the score. We need to come in with the same attitude we’ve been bringing and play four quarters of football.”

Like many teams, Crestview has had to deal with some injury problems, but Harting said he’s hoping the worst is behind the team.

“The past couple of weeks we have had a few players go down with injuries, but we are starting to get healthy and should have a couple of them back to where they can play and impact both sides of the ball,” he said.

Columbus Grove has won five straight against Crestview, including 31-6 last season.