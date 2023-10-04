Put those phones down; enforcement to begin Thursday

These road signs say it all and they’ve gone up on various highways around the state. Photo submitted

VW independent staff

The grace period for Ohio’s new distracted driving law is about to come to an end.

Starting tomorrow, October 5, no more warnings will be issued, meaning law enforcement officers will issue citations for anyone caught violating the law that went into effect on April 4. The six month grace period was to allow drivers to adapt to Ohio’s new distracted driving law.

The law states is illegal to use or hold a cell phone or other electronic wireless device in your hand or in your lap while driving on any road in Ohio. The law made distracted driving a primary traffic offense, meaning drivers can be immediately pulled over for violating it.

According to the Ohio Insurance Institute, the following actions are prohibited while behind the wheel:

Dialing a phone number

Sending a text message

Scrolling or updating social media account

Watching videos or taking video calls

Browsing the internet

Playing games

Recording or streaming video

Drivers over the age of 18 are allowed to make or receive calls using hands-free technology such as speakerphone, earpiece, wireless headset, Bluetooth, electronic watch or connecting a phone to a vehicle. Drivers may also listen to audio streaming apps and use navigation if they turn them on before getting on the road or use a single swipe touch to activate, modify or deactivate the app or navigation equipment.

It is still illegal for drivers under the age of 18 to use an electronic device in any way while driving, including hands-free features.

There are some exceptions to the new law including:

Drivers reporting an emergency to law enforcement, a hospital, health care provider, fire department, or similar emergency entity.

Drivers holding a phone to their ear only during phone conversations, if the call is started or stopped with a single touch or swipe.

Drivers holding or using cell phones and other electronic devices while stopped at a traffic light or parked on a road or highway during an emergency or road closure.

First responders (law enforcement, fire, EMS), using electronic devices as part of their official duties.

Utility workers operating utility vehicles in certain emergency or outage situations.

Licensed operators using an amateur radio.

Commercial truck drivers using a mobile data terminal.

The following penalties will be issued for violations:

First offense in two years: two points assessed to driver’s license, up to $150 fine. Completion of a distracted driving course can help avoid the fine and points for a first offense.

Second offense in two years: three points assessed to driver’s license, up to $250 fine.

Third or more offense in two years: four points assessed to driver’s license, up to $500 fine, possible 90-day suspension of driver’s license.

Fines will be doubled if a violation occurs in a work zone.