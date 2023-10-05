Drugs seized…

A call about a suspicious person in the 200 block of N. Wayne St. led to an arrest and the seizure of drugs late Wednesday afternoon. According to Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle, Kyle Wayne Jones, 36, was wanted on several warrants, including one from Lima Municipal Court for failure to appear. He was taken into custody and officers located approximately 16 grams of meth, more than 140 Xanex pills, marijuana products, drug paraphernalia and cash. Weigle said the drugs will be sent to the lab for further testing and once the results are back, the case will be turned over to Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger to present to a grand jury. VWPD photo