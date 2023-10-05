Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 8

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

I think I’m in denial here – it’s already Week No. 8 of the high school football season, which doesn’t seem remotely possible. The playoffs, such as they are, will kickoff before Halloween and a number of area teams remain in contention for postseason play. We’re also seeing league and conference title races taking shape.

After back-to-back 19-1 weeks I went 16-4 last week, which takes me to 127-32 for the season, just under 80 percent (79.8 percent to be exact). 20 more area games are on this week’s Pigskin Pick’Em slate.

Games of the Week

Fort Recovery (0-7) at Parkway (2-5)

Admittedly, this one doesn’t jump out based on records, but it’s safe to say these are two teams that have endured brutal schedules. If both schools played in a “normal” conference, their records would likely be much better. My initial thought was to go with Fort Recovery…it just feels like the Indians are due for a win. However, more often than not, I go with the home MAC team and that’s what I’m doing here.

The pick: Parkway

Leipsic (6-1) at Bluffton (7-0)

This is the top game of the week around the area. Leipsic is coming off a 28-14 loss to Columbus Grove while Bluffton topped Crestview 21-0. The Vikings are enjoying a nice bounce back year after going 4-6 last season but this is going to be a tough one. While I think Leipsic is capable of pulling off an upset, I’m going with the Pirates.

The pick: Bluffton

Lima Sr. (5-2) at Waite (1-6)

It’s another Toledo City League game for the Spartans, who just joined the league this year. Why am I picking this game? Because I’ve been wanting to say this for a couple of weeks now – Lima Sr. is going to win the TCL title this year. In fact, it may not be the only league title won by the Spartans this year. This should be noted – Lima Sr. has outscored four TCL opponents 153-26. The trend continues Friday night.

The pick: Lima Sr.

Crestview (5-2) at Columbus Grove (5-2)

Crestview held Bluffton to 21 points last week, something no one else has done this season, so that’s a positive. However, it’s not going to get any easier, as the Knights head to Columbus Grove to take on the always-tough Bulldogs. It’s one of those games where something has to give – Crestview’s offense vs. Columbus Grove’s defense. This won’t be a popular pick among Crestview fans, but I’m going with the Bulldogs.

The pick: Columbus Grove

Van Wert (4-3) at Shawnee (0-7)

Shawnee has done some nice things here and there this season and I have to believe they’ll continue to improve under new head coach Mike Lewis. Having said that, I like Van Wert to win Friday’s game. It could be a game where a lot of different players see action.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

WBL

Bath at Defiance: Defiance

Elida at Wapakoneta: Wapakoneta

Ottawa-Glandorf at Celina: Celina

St. Marys Memorial at Kenton: St. Marys Memorial

NWC

Ada at Spencerville: Ada

Allen East at Delphos Jefferson: Allen East

MAC

Anna at Marion Local: Marion Local

Coldwater at New Bremen: Coldwater

Minster at Delphos St. John’s: Minster

St. Henry at Versailles: Versailles

GMC

Ayersville at Antwerp: Antwerp

Edgerton at Hicksville: Edgerton

Fairview at Wayne Trace: Wayne Trace

Paulding at Tinora: Tinora

Non-conference

Richmond Heights at Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic