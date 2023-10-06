Ag Society Bd. has four open seats

Submitted information

There are currently four open seats on the board of directors of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society. These seats consist of York Township, Jackson Township, Hoaglin Township and the Southern Region of Van Wert County, Ohio.

Per Article IV of the Van Wert County Agricultural Societies Constitution, these seats are now to be filled by appointment of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society Board of Directors. Any current member of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society may apply for the open seat. While being a resident of the open townships and/or region would not be a requirement, residency in those areas would be given preference.

Anyone interested in filling an open seat on the board is asked to contact the fair office to confirm their qualifications for appointment on or before Monday, October 23. The names of those interested will be reviewed by the board and a decision will be announced at the annual meeting on November 11.