Composite sketch released in 1960 Paulding Co. slaying

This is the composite sketch of the suspect in the 1960 rape-slaying of Paulding County resident Nancy Eagleson. Anyone with information on the decades-old crime should call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers today released a composite sketch of a suspect in a 1960 rape-homicide and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying him.

“This man was seared into the memory of a young girl who survived a heinous crime many years ago,” Yost said. “Now, thanks to forensic artistry at BCI, we can see the suspected killer through her eyes and hopefully discover his identity.”

On Sunday, November 13, 1960, Nancy Eagleson, 14, of Paulding, and her sister, Sheryl, were walking home when Nancy was abducted, put into a vehicle and driven away. The abduction occurred at the intersection of Flatrock Drive and E. Jackson Street. Eagleson’s body was found the next day in a wooded area off Township Road 176, approximately eight miles northeast of the abduction site. She had been sexually assaulted.

Law enforcement is still working to identify Eagleson’s killer.

“I am grateful Sheryl had the opportunity to make a sketch of what she recalls the man’s features looking like nearly 63 years ago,” Sheriff Landers said. “Sheryl was only five years old at the time of Nancy’s abduction, so after 63 years, it’s hard to clearly recall every detail, but she did great. I am hopeful this sketch will resonate with someone and will contact my office with their tip.”

A forensic artist with Yost’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation recently completed a composite sketch with Sheryl’s help.

At the time of the abduction, Sheryl reported that the suspect was an adult white male of a medium build. She remembered the suspect wearing “church clothes” consisting of a tie, overcoat and fedora. He was wearing black horn-rimmed glasses and had rosy cheeks. She described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark sedan with a “winged back.”

The forensic artist created two composite sketches – the first one without facial features, because Sheryl could not remember the details, and the second with generic features.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419.399.3791.