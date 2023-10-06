Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 8

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 6.

GMC

Ayersville 30 Antwerp 24

Edgerton 36 Hicksville 6

Tinora 56 Paulding 0

Wayne Trace 19 Fairview 16

MAC

Coldwater 35 New Bremen 21

Marion Local 42 Anna 8

Minster 21 Delphos St. John’s 10

Fort Recovery 29 Parkway 14

Versailles 28 St. Henry 6

NWC

Bluffton 34 Leipsic 0

Columbus Grove 37 Crestview 0

Spencerville 35 Ada 14

Allen East Delphos Jefferson (Saturday)

WBL

Celina 27 Ottawa Glandorf 7

Defiance 28 Bath 27

St. Marys Memorial 59 Kenton 32

Van Wert 40 Shawnee 26

Wapakoneta 44 Elida 3

TCL

Lima Sr. 47 Toledo Waite 28

Canceled – Richmond Heights at Lima Central Catholic