Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 8
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, October 6.
GMC
Ayersville 30 Antwerp 24
Edgerton 36 Hicksville 6
Tinora 56 Paulding 0
Wayne Trace 19 Fairview 16
MAC
Coldwater 35 New Bremen 21
Marion Local 42 Anna 8
Minster 21 Delphos St. John’s 10
Fort Recovery 29 Parkway 14
Versailles 28 St. Henry 6
NWC
Bluffton 34 Leipsic 0
Columbus Grove 37 Crestview 0
Spencerville 35 Ada 14
Allen East Delphos Jefferson (Saturday)
WBL
Celina 27 Ottawa Glandorf 7
Defiance 28 Bath 27
St. Marys Memorial 59 Kenton 32
Van Wert 40 Shawnee 26
Wapakoneta 44 Elida 3
TCL
Lima Sr. 47 Toledo Waite 28
Canceled – Richmond Heights at Lima Central Catholic
