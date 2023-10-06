Jerry Lee Sill

Jerry Lee Sill, 82, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, October 5, 2023, at Divine Nursing and Rehab at Shane Hill.

He was born on October 27, 1940, in Rockford, son of Charles “Bill” W. Sill and Bessie (Bienz) Sill, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Marjorie A. Amstutz on August 19, 1961, and she survives. Together, they shared years of memories.

Jerry was a graduate of Rockford High School. He worked at the Rockford Press, as well as the Van Wert Times-Bulletin as a linotype operator for many years. Jerry then went on to work at Eaton/Aeroquip until retirement in 2003.

Jerry was an avid amateur radio operator in his early adult years. His handle was WB8AUC. He was also an active member of New Horizons Community Church, where he served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Brian L. (Sharon) Sill of Libertyville, Illinois; a daughter, Monica R. (Pat) Agler of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Nick) Burker, Spencer (Courtney) Moody, Matthew (Lorenda) Sill, Amy (Luke) Loudenslagel, and Jeremy Sill, and eight great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley D. Sill.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, October 13, at Ketcham Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford, with Pastor Todd Moser officiating. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford. Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, October 12, and one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: the Alzheimer’s Association or to the New Horizons Community Church in Rockford.

To share in Jerry‘s online memorial, visit www.ketchamripley.com.