ODOT lists local construction projects

Submitted information

LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Due to the Columbus Day holiday, most work will cease on Monday, October 9, but contracted construction projects may go on as usual.

U.S. 33 between the Indiana state line and the Mercer County line will be restricted to one lane for crack sealing operations.

Ohio 81 between the Indiana state line and Alspach Road will be restricted to one lane for crack sealing operations.

Ohio 49 between the Mercer County line and the village of Wren will be restricted to one lane for crack sealing operations.