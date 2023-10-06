Prep roundup: volleyball, soccer, golf

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestivew 3 Ada 0

CONVOY — The Lady Knights won their second straight outright championship and third in three years with a dominating sweep of Ada, 25-7, 25-11, 25-10 on Thursday. Crestview (18-2) finished 8-0 in the NWC for the second straight year, and the Lady Knights are 23-1 in conference play over the last three seasons.

Ellie Kline, Kaci Gregory and Myia Etzler combined to go 55-of-55 from the service line with four aces. Cali Gregory, Adelyn Figley and Etzler finished with 15, 11 and 10 kills. Cali Gregory had 26 assists and seven digs, while Emily Litchle added 10 assists.

Crestview will host Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday.

Allen East 3 Lincolnview 0

Allen East was too much for Lincolnview, winning Thursday’s NWC match 25-19, 26-24, 25-21.

Beth Hughes had 12 kills and three aces for the Lancers, while Allie Miller had 14 digs. Ashlyn Price finished with 27 assists.

Lincolnview (10-9, 2-4 NWC) will play at New Knoxville on Monday.

Kenton 3 Van Wert 0

KENTON — At Kenton High School, the Wildcats beat Van Wert in straight sets, 25-8, 25-12, 25-10 on Thursday.

Van Wert (1-18, 0-8 WBL) will play at Waynesfield-Goshen on Saturday.

Soccer

Lincolnview 8 Fort Jennings 0

The Lancers enjoyed an 8-0 win over visiting Fort Jennings on Thursday.

Austin Bockrath tallied four goals and an assist, while Reide Jackson, Jackson Evans, Cody Ricker and Gavin Evans each scored a goal. Evans added two assists.

Lincolnview (8-5-2) will host Temple Christian in the regular season finale at noon on Saturday.

Kenton 15 Van Wert 0 (boys)

The Wildcats defeated Van Wert 15-0 on Thursday.

The Cougars will travel to New Knoxville on Monday.

Wapakoneta 10 Crestview 0

WAPAKONETA — Crestview was shut out by Wapakoneta 10-0 on Thursday.

The Lady Knights (1-13) will play at Columbus Grove on Monday.

Golf

Division II districts

OREGON — Van Wert junior Keaton Foster finished his season by shooting a 76 at the Division II district at Eagle’s Landing Golf Club on Thursday.

His score landed him in a tie for seventh place with Shelby’s Ty Keinath.