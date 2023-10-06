State agencies urging motorists to be mindful of deer

The last three months of the year is when most deer-car crashes occur in Ohio. ODNR photo

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — AAA, The Ohio Department of Insurance, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Natural Resources are reminding motorists of the increase in deer-related traffic crashes this time of year.

Since 2017, statistics from the Ohio State Highway Patrol show there were more than 102,000 deer-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways. 47 percent of these crashes occurred in October, November and December. The routes with the most deer-related crashes were Interstate 71, Ohio 2, U.S. 30, U.S. 33, and Interstate 75, and the majority of crashes occur at dawn or dusk.

“When you keep your full focus on the roadway, you are more likely to be able to spot deer and slow down, without swerving,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “If you happen to strike a deer, move yourself to a safe place if you’re able to do so, turn on your hazard lights and report the crash.”

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), deer become visibly active from late October through November. This is due in large part to the fall breeding season. While males pursue prospective mates throughout the season, they often encounter females that are not yet willing to breed, which can result in pursuits where deer will dart into roadways with little caution. This unpredictable movement leads to an increase in deer-related vehicle crashes. Drivers are encouraged to be extra cautious in areas where fence rows, riparian corridors, or other blocks of forested habitat intersect a roadway.

“As motorists have likely noticed, deer are very visible and active in the fall,” ODNR wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said. “If you see one deer, be on the lookout for others nearby. Deer rarely run alone.”

How to avoid animal collisions:

Scan the road ahead: Looking ahead helps provide enough reaction time if an animal is spotted. Also, remember some animals, like deer, move in groups, so when there is one, there are usually more in the area.

Use high beam headlights if there is no oncoming traffic: This can help you spot deer or other wildlife more quickly and give you time to slow down, move over or honk the horn to scare the animal away. High beams also help in spotting animals’ reflective eyes.

Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk: Deer tend to be more active in the early morning and at dusk. That’s why these are peak times for deer-vehicle collisions.

If a collision is unavoidable, apply the brakes firmly and remain in your lane: Swerving to avoid an animal can often cause a more serious crash or cause you to lose control of your vehicle. Drivers who swerve to miss a deer and hit something else may be charged for an at-fault crash.

Always wear a seatbelt and remain awake, alert, and sober: The chances of getting injured when hitting an animal are much higher if you don’t have your seatbelt on. If you’re distracted or drowsy, you’re not properly scanning the road for deer and could end up spotting them too late.

What to do if you hit a deer: