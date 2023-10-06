Wren FD donation…

Wren Assistant Fire Chief Chris High presents a check for $350 to Van Wert County CERT Director Matt Saunier. The money came from a recent gun bingo and 50-50 drawing held by the Wren Fire Department. “We are very proud and fortunate for what Matt and his team do for our department and the entire Van Wert community,” High said. The Wren Fire Department thanked everyone who attended the fundraiser and for supporting the CERT team. Photo submitted