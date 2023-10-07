A “Wise” player leads Cougars to a win

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

LIMA — Briston Wise started the game at one position, finished at another and along the way, helped lead Van Wert to a 40-26 win over stubborn Shawnee on Friday night.

The 5-9, 165 pound junior started at running back in place of Keldyn Bill, who was ruled out with an injury. With 5:11 left in the third quarter, he was forced to slide over to quarterback after Brylen Parker went down with an injury. With the game tied 20-20 at that point, Wise, who was a backup quarterback last year, threw a four yard touchdown pass to freshman Micah Cowan with 11:24 left in the fourth quarter, then iced the game with a 20-yard touchdown run with 1:35 left.

Briston Wise started at running back and finished at quarterback vs. Shawnee. Photo courtesy of William Hawkins

Wise finished with 23 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown and was 2-of-2 passing for 22 yards and a score.

“I’m so proud of Briston for stepping up at the quarterback spot tonight and leading our team to a win,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “He is a tough player who is willing to do whatever it takes to win. He showed a lot of grit and toughness to be able to run like he did against a tough defense.”

After Wise’s touchdown pass, the defense forced a three and out but the Cougars fumbled and lost the ball on the ensuing possession, giving the Indians the ball at the Cougar 35. Cowan, playing defensive back, intercepted JJ Spyker’s pass and sped down the sideline for a 69-yard touchdown that put Van Wert ahead 33-20 with 8:20 left in the game.

Shawnee (0-8, 0-7 WBL) wasn’t done though. On the next drive, Spyker fired a 50-yard touchdown strike to Christian Jones, but the two point pass failed, leaving the score 33-26. Van Wert went three and out but Shawnee turned it over on downs when backup quarterback Dominic Lynch lost seven yards on fourth and four.

After Wise’s 20-yard sprint to the end zone, Gage Stemen picked off Shawnee final pass attempt of the game.

The game was a dogfight from the beginning. The Cougars scored on their opening possession when Parker hit a wide open Conner Campbell from 22 8:28 yards out. Spyker countered with a 23 yard scoring toss to Lynch but after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the touchdown, Tyler Kimmet’s 35-yard PAT attempt was blocked, leaving the score 7-6. Spyker scored on a 35-yard run with under a minute left in the opening period, but the two point conversion failed.

In the second quarter, Parker muscled an interception from Spyker then four plays later scored from five yards out, giving the Cougars a 13-12 lead, The two teams exchanged fumbles, then after a short punt, Van Wert took over at the Shawnee 28 but turned it over on downs.

The Cougars took the second half kickoff, marched downfield and scored on a three yard run by Parker, who had a 43-yard run on the drive. However, the Indians answered with a 15-yard touchdown run and two point conversion by Spyker, tying the game 20-20 with 6:20 left in the third quarter.

Parker went down on the next drive and the Cougars lost the ball on a fumble. Parker had to be helped to the sideline and did not play again the rest of the night.

“Our doctor and trainer seem pretty positive that it won’t be anything too serious,” Recker said. “We will know more tomorrow and into next week as to how his knee is feeling.”

Before going down, Parker had 23 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns, putting him over 1,000 yards rushing on the season. He also completed 7-of-14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. Campbell caught five passes for 94 yards and a touchdown as the Cougars outgained the Indians 395-252. Both teams had four turnovers in the game.

Spyker finished with 61 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and was 6-of-19 passing for 97 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Cougars (5-3, 4-3 WBL) will host Kenton Friday night in the final home game of the regular season.

Scoring summary

First quarter

VW (8:28) – Brylen Parker 22-yard pass to Conner Campbell (Griff McCracken kick)

SH (2:02) – JJ Spyker 23-yard pass to Dominic Lynch (kick blocked)

SH (0:49) – JJ Spyker 34-yard run (run failed)

Second quarter

VW (8:13) – Brylen Parker 5-yard run (kick failed)

Third quarter

VW (10:24) – Brylen Parker 3-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)

SH (6:20) – JJ Spyker 9-yard run (JJ Spyker run)

Fourth quarter

VW (11:24) – Briston Wise 4-yard pass to Micah Cowan (Griff McCracken kick)

VW (8:20) – Micah Cowan 69-yard interception return (kick failed)

SH (6:39) – JJ Spyker 50-yard pass to Christian Jones (pass failed)

VW (1:35) – Briston Wise 20-yard run (Griff McCracken kick)