CG Bulldogs bite the Knights 37-0

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

COLUMBUS GROVE — Landon Best fired three touchdown passes and Columbus Grove took control early on the way to a dominating 37-0 win over Crestview at Clymer Stadium on Friday.

The win boosted Columbus Grove’s record to 6-2 (5-0 NWC) and kept the Bulldogs on course for a possible conference championship game clash with Bluffton in Week No. 10. The Knights, who suffered their second straight shutout loss, fell to 5-3 (3-2 NWC). Crestview’s three losses have come to teams with a combined 21-3 record.

“Hats off to Grove, they executed better than us in all three phases of the game,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said.

Yards were tough to come by for Crestview on Friday night. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“I’m really proud of our players and coaches – great game plan and great execution,” Columbus Grove head coach Andy Schafer said.

Two of Best’s touchdown passes came in the first quarter – a 39-yard toss to Kyle Hopkins with 9:16 left and a 49-yarder to Zach Reynolds at the 3:29 mark. Trenton Barazza’s four yard touchdown run with 57 seconds left and Evan Verhoff’s third PAT of the quarter gave the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead.

“The kids played fast and physical from the start,” Schafer said. We were finally balanced, run and pass, which is right where we want to be at this time of the year.”

Verhoff added an 18-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter to increase the lead to 24-0, then Barazza’s second four yard touchdown run of the night put the Bulldogs up 30-0 with 4:50 left in the third quarter and it sparked the continuous clock rule for the remainder of the game.

Best connected with Hopkins from 28 yards out less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, but Verhoff’s extra point was no good.

Best finished 11-of-14 for 213 yards and three touchdowns, with Hopkins catching three passes for 104 yards and two scores. Reynolds finished with two receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. Barazza ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, Columbus Grove’s defense kept the Knights offense bottled up. Bryson Penix was held to 10-of-19 passing for 64 yards and an interception. His main receiver was Beau Eggleston, who caught six passes for 53 yards. Braxton Leeth led the Knight ground game with 16 carries for 55 yards.

“The defense played really well,” Schafer said. “We put in a few adjustments in this week. (We were) worried about Crestview’s offensive attack and it worked really well.”

Overall, the Bulldogs outgained the visitors 417-178. Columbus Grove punted just twice all game and finished the night penalty free.

Crestview will host Spencerville on Friday and Columbus Grove will travel to Ada. The Bearcats enjoyed a 35-14 win over Ada.

“We need to continue to improve our execution and assignments,” Harting said. “We need to have all 11 on the same page. If we can do that, we can get back on track.”

Scoring summary

First quarter

CG (9:16) – Landon Best 39-yard pass to Kyle Hopkins (Evan Verhoff kick)

CG (3:29) – Landon Best 49-yard pass to Zach Reynolds (Evan Verhoff kick)

CG (0:57) – Trenton Barazza 4-yard run (Evan Verhoff kick)

Second quarter

CG (0:00) – Evan Verhoff 18-yard field goal

Third quarter

CG (4:50) – Trenton Barazza 4-yard run (Evan Verhoff kick)

Fourth quarter

CG (10:09) – Landon Best 28-yard pass to Kyle Hopkins (kick failed)