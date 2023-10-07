Early in-person voting starts Oct. 11

VW independent staff

Early in-person voting will begin on Wednesday, October 11. Local mayoral, council, school board and township trustee races will be on the ballot, along with local issues and State Issues 1 and 2. Absentee voting by mail will begin the same day.

In-person ballots may be cast at the Van Wert County Board of Elections, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert. Here are the dates and times set by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

October 11-13: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 16-20: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 23-27: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 30: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

October 31: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

November 1-3: 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

November 4: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 5: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

General election day is Tuesday, November 7. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.