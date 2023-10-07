Vantage Bd. holds interviews, regular monthly meeting

Vantage Career Center Superintendent Rick Turner talked about the Build Your Future event during Thursday night’s regular monthly meeting. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was a very busy week for the Vantage Career Center Board of Education.

The board met behind closed doors on Tuesday and Thursday to interview applicants and discuss them for the soon to be vacant treasurer’s position, then heard a number of information items and handled routine agenda items during the board’s regular monthly meeting, which was held after Thursday’s executive session. No decision was made Thursday night.

During his report to the board, Superintendent Rick Turner said he’s pleased with how the recent “Build Your Future” event went at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

We served over 450 students from five of our associate schools, providing experiential learning experiences in carpentry, construction equipment, electricity, welding, and HVAC,” Turner told the board. “Vantage instructors and students did an amazing job teaching, coaching, and guiding the younger students in these activities. This event would not be possible without all of the business and agency partners that contribute to its success.”

Turner noted Vantage issued 1,414 industry recognized credentials last year and called it an incredible number for the school and the community. He also lauded staff and students for receiving a 5-star rating on the school’s state report card.

“This is testament to the quality and quantity of work that occurs here at Vantage every day,” Turner said.

High School Director Ben Winans also thanked staff, students and administrators for working together to achieve a 5-star rating and he noted 39 new members were inducted into National Technical Honor Society earlier in the week. Winans informed the board that parent-teacher conferences are scheduled for November 1-2 and eighth grade tours will be conducted November 6-10.

Adult Education Director Angie Fahy said her department has been awarded a $50,000 CTX grant and is eligible for additional funds. She also said adult education also received a $31,611 Talent Ready grant and said she’s working on several other grant opportunities.

The board accepted resignations from six staff members – James Fisher, guidance counselor; Darrell Miller, dean of students; Alaina Ellis, high school secretary; Joy Miller, adult education adult secretary; Janet Wittwer, custodian, and Shirley Jarvis, STNA instructor.

Hiring approvals including Jennifer Claypool, PNP instructor; April Brown, nursing instructor; Ronald Joseph, police academy instructor, and Madelyn Black, STNA instructor.

The board also approved:

Overnight and out-of-state travel to Orlando, Florida, for Kendra Sentelik, financial aid coordinator, to attend a Clock Hour Financial Aid Conference November 5-8.

Prices for BCI and FBI fingerprinting, $35.

BCI/ FBI fingerprinting of new Vantage staff and renewals of current Vantage staff at no charge to the employee.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, November 2, in the district conference room. A Records Committee meeting will be held prior to that, at 6:15 p.m.