Auditions set for next VWCT production

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Civic Theatre has announced that auditions will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday and Monday, October 15-16, for the next show of the season, Sorry! Wrong Chimney! Auditions will be held at the Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race St. The show needs four men and three women, and Jan Miller will be directing. Performance days are scheduled for November 30, December 1,2,3,7,8,9 and 10.

The Van Wert Civic Theatre Board thanked everyone in the community and beyond for supporting the opening show of the season, Disaster! The Musical.

“We were very proud of the 20 plus actors and musicians who brought this show to life on our stage,” the board said in a statement. “It also was a great way to showcase our new stage curtains and new lower lobby flooring that was provided by a grant through the Van Wert County Foundation. It was a wonderful community event that would not have been possible without the support of all those who came to see the show.”

To purchase tickets for of Sorry! Wrong Chimney! or any other upcoming production, call the box office at 419.238.9689 or go to vwct.org.