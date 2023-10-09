County schools run at Coldwater Invite

VW independent sports

COLDWATER — Columbus Grove, Van Wert and Lincolnview finished 1-2-3 at the Coldwater Lions Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished with 101 team points, followed by the Cougars (130) and the Lancers (135).

Columbus Grove’s Luke Ellerbrock was the individual champion with a time of 15:52.36, and Van Wert’s Owen Scott was the runner-up (15:59.70). Lincolnview’s Conner Baldauf (seventh, 16:23.38), Kreston Tow (13th, 16:41.11) and Evan Johns (15th, 16:41.11) had top 15 finishes, as did Van Wert’s Drew Laudick (12th, 16:39.57).

Crestview finished 13th out of 22 teams (351 points) and the Knights were led by Lincoln Smith, who placed 30th overall with a time of 17:25.21.

On the girls’ side, Lincolnview finished fourth, Van Wert 10th and Crestview 19th out of 20 teams. Fort Loramie won the team title (78 points) and Liberty Center was the runner-up (87), followed by Versailles (126) and Lincolnview (129). Van Wert had 292 team points and Crestview finished with 468.

Lincolnview was paced by a pair of top 10 finishers, Brynleigh Moody (fourth, 19:09.29) and Ava Milligan (10th, 19:41.02). Van Wert was led by Alyssa Knittle (32nd, 21:08.97) and Crestview was led by Anna Gardner (56th, 22:04.77).

Liberty Center’s Makayla Meller was the individual champion (18:36.76).