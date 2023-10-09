Court to be closed on Friday the 13th
VW independent staff
Van Wert County Probate & Juvenile Court and the juvenile probation department will be closed for training all day Friday, October 13.
POSTED: 10/09/23 at 3:42 am. FILED UNDER: News
