Craig E. Weible

Craig E. Weible, 58, of Willshire passed away on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 11, 1964 in Defiance, the son of Jerry E. Weible and Mary Joan (Frampton) Weilbe, who both preceded him in death. He married Pandora J. “Pam” (Schlegel) Weible of Willshire July 1, 1989, and she survives.

Family survivors include his three children, Melissa J. Hilleary of Willshire, Jeremy G. (Geneine) Baer of Willshire and Caleb Z. E. (Amanda) Weible of Van Wert; 20 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; three brothers, Bradley Weible of Paulding, Kirby Weible of Defiance and Shawn (Patty) Weible of Edgerton.

Craig was a 1984 graduate of Wayne Trace High School and Vantage Career Center. He was a van driver for the Amish community near Willshire/Berne area and also drove the Amish schoolchildren. He loved his Ohio State Buckeyes and his Cincinnati Bengals.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Jeff Weible.

Calling hours will held from 2-7 p.m. Thursday, October 12, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert, and from 12-1 p.m. Friday, October 13. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will take places at Hedges Cemetery, Broughton, Ohio.

Preferred memorials: to the family.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.