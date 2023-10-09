Deployed soldiers to be welcomed home

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert American Legion Post 178, along with Van Wert Police, the Van Wert Fire Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, and Legion Riders will escort the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team Route Clearance section deployed on Operation Inherent Resolve to a welcome home recognition at Eggerss Stadium at 5:45 p.m. Friday, October 13.

Van Wert High School will recognize three of their very own who served on Operation Inherent Resolve.

The escort route will be from the American Legion Post 178 onto W. Main St., to Market St., Central Ave., turning back onto Washington St., then onto Crawford St. to the main entrance of Eggerss Stadium.

Residents are encouraged to line the parade route to show appreciation for the young service members. After the game, everyone is welcome to join the soldiers at Van Wert American Legion Post 178, 631 W. Main St.