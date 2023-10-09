Monday Mailbag: shutouts, playoffs, OSU

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about Bluffton’s shutout streak, possible playoff rematches and Ohio State football.

Q: Is Bluffton’s shutout streak some kind of record? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s certainly an impressive streak, six consecutive shutouts. It may be a school record but not a state record. There at least 15 teams that went an entire season without allowing a single point, although that happened decades ago. The most recent was Cory-Rawson in 1968.

However, in this day and age of high scoring offenses, six straight shutouts is almost unheard of. Heck, back-to-back shutouts are rare now.

The Pirates have Allen East this week then Columbus Grove in the regular season finale. Who knows, a safety might be enough for a 2-0 win in that one.

Q: It seems a rematch between Van Wert and Bryan, Bath or St. Marys Memorial is possible in the playoffs. Out of those, which would you prefer to see? Name withheld upon request

A: I’m good with any of them but if I had to pick one, I’d probably say St. Marys Memorial, just because how close the regular season game turned out to be and a rematch would be fun between those two league games. But any of those games would be good ones if they happen. There’s still a lot to be determined between now and then. Given the wide reach of the region, I’m just happy at least the first game will be at Eggerss Stadium.

Q: It’s pretty safe to say this isn’t one of Ohio State’s better teams. Reastically, how many games do you think this Buckeye team will win this season? I can see this team finishing 8-4. Name withheld upon request

A: As an Ohio St. fan myself, I’m going to say Buckeye fans are very difficult to please. Ask Texas and Notre Dame, and even USC fans how they’re feeling today.

Ohio St. is 5-0 and has outscored their opponents 175-51. The Buckeyes are outgaining opponents 434-265 yards per game. The running game isn’t where it needs to be, especially in short yardage situations, which could be a problem moving forward. Outside of that, what is the chief complaint? They’re not winning pretty enough?

Personally, I don’t see 8-4. Penn St. and Michigan stand out as the biggest challenges. I like the Buckeyes at home against Penn St. I’ll admit, the game at Wisconsin could be tricky.

I’ll go with 11-1 or 10-2. Let’s compare notes at the end of the regular season.

