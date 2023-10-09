Outdoorsmen to hold shooting match

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting a CMP sanctioned modern military match on Saturday, October 14, at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, 9093 Ringwald Road, Van Wert. The safety briefing will be held at 9:15 a.m. and the match will start at 9:30 a.m.

Any modern military rifle may be used such as an M-1 Garand, AR 15, and other such rifles. You may use iron sights or scoped rifles. Once you shoot in the match, you will be eligible to purchase an M-1 Garand from the CMP.

If you do not have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match. The club also has a National Match AR-15 for participants that might wish to try it out. However, any military rifle may be used. The cost to participate is $5, which is a target fee. If you need to purchase ammo, the club has 30.06 ammo at $23 for 35 rounds. The AR-15 ammo is $18 for 40 rounds which includes the target fee.

For more information, go to www.vwoutdoorsmen.com or call 419.203.8662.