Robert A. “Bob” Miller

Robert A. Miller, lovingly known as Bob, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at his residence.

Born on December 11, 1942, in Convoy, Bob was the son of John C. Miller Jr. and Hilda A. Blakey Miller, who both preceded him in death.

Bob dedicated his life to farming and embraced it as a lifelong career. He possessed an unwavering passion for the land and everything it had to offer. As a farmer, Bob exemplified dedication, hard work, and an immense respect for nature.

Outside of his work on the farm, Bob enjoyed indulging in various hobbies and interests. He found solace in watching horse racing, completed countless crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid sports fan with a particular love for baseball. He proudly supported the Crestview Knight Athletic Boosters and was a former member of the Convoy Fox Hunters and the Van Wert County Farm Bureau.

Throughout his years, Bob displayed exceptional commitment to his community. For many years, he served as the treasurer of Countryside Chapel, dedicating his time and financial expertise.

Bob cherished his relationships and found joy in spending time with loved ones. His memory will forever remain in the hearts of those he leaves behind: his brothers, William C. Miller of Springfield, Ohio; David (Lori) Miller of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his sister, Sheryl Phillips of Van Wert; 16 nieces and nephews, along with numerous great nieces and great nephews who adored their Uncle Bob. His genuine care and interest in their lives created lasting memories that will be cherished for generations to come.

Bob’s caregiver, Kelly Ripley, provided him with unwavering support, compassion, and love during the latter part of his life. Her dedication and selflessness ensured Bob’s comfort and well-being until his passing.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Miller, sister-in-law, Toni Miller, and brother-in-law, Jay Phillips.

To honor Bob’s life and to pay tribute to his memory, visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, October 13, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home in Convoy. A funeral service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. Interment will take place at Convoy IOOF Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Convoy EMS or to Countryside Chapel.

To share in Robert’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.