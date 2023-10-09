Taylor presents big check to VW School at the Goedde

Judge Kevin Taylor presents a $50,000 check to Van Wert School at the Goedde Director Rhonda Cunningham. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert County Probate & Juvenile Court Judge Kevin Taylor recently presented Van Wert School at the Goedde Director Rhonda Cunningham and students a check for $50,000 as part of the RECLAIM Ohio program.

RECLAIM Ohio program is a funding initiative which encourages juvenile courts to develop or purchase a range of community-based options to meet the needs of each juvenile offender or youth at risk of offending.

Van Wert School at the Goedde serves students in grades 6-12 from the Van Wert, Crestview, Lincolnview, and Parkway school districts.

“We offer the opportunity for students to learn in a unique setting more suited to their learning style,” Cunningham explained.

From electric motors to community service, the Goedde offers a wide range of classes that provide students with a non-traditional, yet meaningful learning environment and helps build independent living and employability skills.

“Volunteerism is an extremely important piece of what makes the Goedde special, and our students have several opportunities to get out of the classroom and help others through local community service initiatives,” Cunningham said.

The grant money will be used to create new classes for students to continue on the alternative learning path while building independent living skills and preparing them for life after graduation.