Weekend roundup: volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Van Wert 3 Waynesfield-Goshen 2

WAYNESFIELD – The Van Wert Lady Cougars enjoyed their second win of the season by rallying for five-set win over Waynesfield-Goshen, 25-6, 14-25, 11-25, 25-17, 15-13 on Saturday.

Van Wert (2-17) will travel to Antwerp tonight, then will host Elida in the regular season finale on Tuesday.

Soccer

Lincolnview 3 Temple Christian 0

In the regular season finale, the Lancers (9-5-2) defeated Temple Christian 3-0 on Saturday. Austin Bockrath, Reide Jackson and Reece Berryman each scored a goal, and Tyler Spray and Jacob Grubb each had an assist.

Fort Jennings 10 Van Wert 0

FORT JENNINGS — In the final road game of the regular season, Van Wert trailed 3-0 at halftime and fell to Fort Jennings 10-0 on Saturday.

“(We had) shots on goal and played the most we have played on the offensive side,” head coach Ashley Showalter said. “Wind played a big factor in the second half.”

The regular season finale for the Lady Cougars will be Tuesday at home against Elida.