Vantage CC salon opening to the public

VW independent staff/submitted information

It’s that time of year – the Avantagé Salon will be open for business starting today, October 10, at Vantage Career Center in Van Wert. Vantage cosmetology seniors will manage the salon from 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays weekly, and are currently scheduling appointments for interested community members.

Cosmetology senior Alayna Wannemacher (Van Wert), practices her cut and styling techniques prior to the opening of the Avantage Salon. Photo submitted

The Avantagé Salon offers a variety of hair and beauty services, including hair care, manicures, gel polish, pedicures, permanents, hair cutting and styling, facials, tea tree experience, deep conditioning treatment and aromatherapy. Even more specialty services will be available later in the year, such as hair coloring and highlighting.

“Our senior cosmetology students are excited to put their skills they have gained over the last two years to work,” instructor Susie Smith said. “Nothing can replace the hands-on experiences and constant support of our community members that visit us at our salon.”

The Vantage cosmetology program introduces juniors to basic knowledge of skills in the beauty industry, such as shampooing, cutting, and styling hair as well as manicures, pedicures and specialized nail services to their clients. Seniors in this program then use their fundamental skills for a soft salon opening and continue to use advanced techniques throughout the year to deliver a wide-range of skin care and nail treatments, while continuously gaining experience working and managing a full-service salon.

Upon completion of the program and meeting the requirements of the Ohio State Board of Cosmetology, Vantage students become eligible to take the state examination,

Anyone interested in scheduling an appointment with the Avantagé Salon, should call 419.238.5411 ext. 2003. Appointments are required for services to be rendered. If school is on a delay or closed, cosmetology services will be canceled for the day.