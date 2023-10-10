June A. (Now) Huston

June A. (Now) Huston, 88, of Rockford, passed away Saturday, October 7, 2023, at Hearth and Home at Van Wert.

She was born on December 17, 1934, in Mercer County, to Orville and Grace (Copeland) Now, who both preceded her in death. She married Chalmer Huston December 11, 1999, and he preceded her in death on November 9, 2022.

June Huston

June was a 1952 graduate of Mendon Union High School. In her early years, while being a housewife, she also taught kindergarten. She went on to work at Aeroquip for 12 years. Then June worked as a sales associate in the Sporting Goods Department at Van Wert Walmart until she ultimately retired.

She was a member of Trinity Friends Church in Van Wert and enjoyed doing church activities. June enjoyed traveling and had visited 48 states. Her favorite trip was to the Holy Land! June enjoyed doing puzzles. But most of all she loved the Lord and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving are two children, Brian (Tammy) Evans of Rockford, and Janet (Evans) Dailey of New Haven, Indiana; one brother, Larry Now of Montezuma; one sister, Joan Counterman of Celina; six grandchildren, Matt (Amber) Evans, Jamie (Jason) Miller; Josh (Brittanie) Evans, Gabriel (Kristin) Evans, Joe Evans, and Jarrett Dailey, as well as eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Milo Steven Evans; one son-in-law, Jeff Dailey, a brother, Jerry Now and sister-in-law Jean Now.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 14, at Ketcham Ripley Funeral Home, Rockford, with Pastor Kylie Owens officiating. Interment will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery, Rockford. Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Friday, October 13, as well as one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert, OH 45891.

To share in June‘s online memorial, visit www.ketchamripley.com.