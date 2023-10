New members…

The Crestview Honor Society inducted 20 new members during a ceremony held at the school on Sunday. The current membership, along with inductees and parents, heard from Crestview alumnus Jon Germann as the guest speaker. New members include (Row 1): Cadence Cook, Logan Foudy, Josie Kulwicki, Sydney Dowler, Katherine Sawmiller, Michaela Debbe, Hannah Rupert, Quinn Tomlinson, Ellianna Kline, Addison Williman. (Row 2): Isaac Kline, Adelyn Figley, Kennedy Crider, Elizabeth Rupert, Samuel Boroff, Trey Skelton, Jacob Pawlick, David Cereghin, Derek Yinger, Saxton Short. Photo submitted