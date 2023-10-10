VW Council approves payments, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Outside of rescinding pay raises for the next term (see story above), Van Wert City Council handled several other agenda items during Monday night’s meeting.

Council members voted 6-0 to approve a pair of ordinances dealing with future ODOT road paving projects on Lincoln Highway from Convoy Road to John Brown Road and along U.S. 127 from Hospital Drive to the Mercer County line. Just a small portion of the Lincoln Highway Project and U.S. 127 are in the city limits.

Ken Markward

At the request of City Auditor Martha Balyeat, a pair of “then and now” payments were given approval, one for Vorst Paving for Ervin Road resurfacing at the railroad tracks ($13,030.90) and one for Bonded Chemicals for chemicals at the water plant, $29,402. Balyeat also request a new fund be established for the city’s share of opioid settlement money.

During his report to council, Mayor Ken Markward said the city’s trick-or-treat event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, October 28, and he said the first leaf pickup of the season is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 6.

Law Director John Hatcher reminded residents that political and other signs are not to be placed in the right-of-way.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 23, in Council Chambers on the Second Floor of the Municipal Building.