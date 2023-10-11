Comedy to be performed this month

VW independent staff/submitted information

Reservations are being accepted for Off Stage Productions’ next dinner theatre show “Four Old Broads,” a two-act comedy written by Leslie Kimball. Show dates are October 20, 21 & 22 and 27, 28 & 29.

Saturday and Sunday performances will be dinner theatre shows. For Saturday performances, the doors will open at 6 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30 p.m. For Sunday matinee performances, the doors will open at 12:30 p.m, with dinner at 1 p.m., followed by the show at 2 p.m. Rockford Carry Out and Catering will once again provide the buffet meals, and cost of dinner and show is $30 per person.

For both Friday performances, “Popcorn Night” will be offered with no dinner included, but popcorn will be included with the cost of the show. Water and pop will also be available for purchase. Doors will open for the Friday performances at 7 p.m. and show will start at 7:30 p.m. Cost for the “Popcorn Night” performances will be $16

Performances will again be held in the Commons at Vantage Career Center, Van Wert. Enter door 14 off the back parking lot, where plenty of parking is available.

Cast members are (front row, left to right) Amy McConn, Dan Bulau, Connie Friemering and Stephanie Wagner. Back row: Mary Weisman, Julie Miller, Jennifer Rigdon and Michelle Foster. Photo submitted

The show

Retired burlesque queen Beatrice Shelton desperately needs a vacation – and NOT another trip up to Helen, Georgia to see that “precious little German village for the umpteenth time.” A Sassy Seniors Cruise through the Caribbean may be just the ticket if she can just convince her best friend, Eaddy Mae Clayton, to stop praying and go with her. Unfortunately, things have not been very pleasant at Magnolia Place Assisted Living since Nurse Pat Jones began working there.

The newest resident, Imogene Fletcher, is suddenly losing her memory. Maude Jenkins is obsessed with her favorite soap opera and planning her own funeral. Sam Smith, retired Elvis impersonator, keeps trying to bed every woman in the building. A mystery unfolds with laughter as the gals try to outsmart the evil Nurse Pat Jones and figure out why so many residents have been moved to “the dark side,” what exactly IS that mysterious pill, and what happened to Doctor Head? Hilarity ensues as Imogene goes undercover and Maude enters the Miss Magnolia Senior Citizen Pageant to throw Pat off their trail. If they can solve the mystery, they may make it to the cruise ship after all.

The cast is as follows:

Beatrice Shelton: Amy McConn

Eaddy Mae Clayton: Mary Weisman

Imogene Fletcher: Connie Friemering

Pat Jones: Michelle Foster

Maude Jenkins: Stephanie Wagner

Sam Smith: Dan Bulau

Ruby Sue Bennett: Jennifer Rigdon

Alexia/Lurleen: Julie Miller

Carlton: Matt Krol

The director is Matt Krol and the costumer is Julie Lang.

Call the box office number 419.605.6708 to reserve your tables or seats. Box office hours are 12-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, no Sunday calls please.