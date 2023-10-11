David Albert VanWynsberghe

David Albert VanWynsberghe, 63, of Van Wert passed away Monday, October 9, 2023, at his residence in Van Wert.

He was born on November 23, 1959, in Van Wert, the son of Albert VanWynsberghe, who preceded him in death, and Jeanne E. (Miller) VanWynsberghe-Ziegler who resides in Van Wert.

David VanWynsberghe

Other family survivors include his two sisters, Nola E. “Beth” (Jack) Rollins of Summerton, South Carolina, and Lisa K. (Lionel) Enyart of Van Wert; one nephew, Aaron (Jessica) Rollins; two nieces, Jeanne E. Hoaglin and Kristin Rollins; one great nephew and five great nieces.

David graduated from Lincolnview High School Class of 1978 and shortly after graduation he moved to South Carolina and lived there until May of 2023. While residing in South Carolina, he held several different jobs in several different industries. At one time he and a partner founded the Ten Dukes Street restaurant and catering service in Summerton. Most recently he was a chef and groundskeeper at Cypress Creek Lodge, Holly Hill, South Carolina and a waiter at Captains Quarters Seafood and Steak, Santee, South Carolina.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 17, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Rev. Kurt Klingbeil of Emmanuel Lutheran Church will officiate the service.

Preferred memorials: the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.