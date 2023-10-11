Humane Society is full, homes sought for cats and dogs

Dogs like Trigger are available for adoption at the Van Wert County Humane Society. VWCHS photos

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Wanted: good homes for dogs and cats housed at the Van Wert County Humane Society.

The facility on Fox Road in Van Wert is currently at capacity, necessitating the call for adoptions. In addition, a special incentive throughout the month of October to help what’s become a full house.

“It changes every day but as of last (Monday) night, we have 18 dog kennels and there are 17 in our adoptable space, however, we also have six in our warden kennels and those are full,” Humane Society Board Secretary Kirsten Barnhart said. “Those dogs aren’t technically ours until three days after they come in then the dog warden signs them over. As soon as one of those dogs is available it’s going to go fill out that space.”

“Granted we have adoptions but it’s been pretty much at capacity,” she added. I really don’t know what would happen if there was literally no kennel space because we haven’t quite gotten there yet.”

Dogs coming into the facility are all sizes, shapes and ages, ranging from puppies to senior dogs. Unfortunately, two or three dogs have had Parvo this year, which means the dogs have to be in quarantine and remain at the Humane Society for a longer time while they recover.

As far as cats, Barnhart said the Humane Society is at capacity and then some.

“We have 36 spaces for cats but we have 41 cats right now between the building and foster homes. With cats we sort of fit them in but we don’t take surrendered cats – we take injured cats and kittens, we prioritize them.”

“It’s really hard for us to say ‘no’ if it’s a cat that needs help,” Barnhart continued. “If it’s healthy and you found it outside we’re probably not going to take it because cats can live outside.”

The new Van Wert County Humane Society opened its new Fox Road facility last year and Barnhart said she’s heard questions about why a bigger shelter wasn’t built.

“We built around the same size shelter because if we take in more animals it doesn’t really solve the core problem of animals needing to be microchipped, spayed and neutered,” Barnhart said. “People ask us why we don’t euthanize but that doesn’t really solve the key issue and all it would do is open spaces to take in more animals.”

Sacramento is one of many kitties available.

“Our staff can only do so much,” she added. “They’re already working very hard and adding more animals doesn’t solve the problem. It would also increase our costs and our vet bills have at least tripled from last year to this year because we have seen way more animals – sick cats and dogs, and people not reclaiming their dogs is kind of shocking.”

In hopes of finding homes for cats and dogs, the Van Wert County Humane Society is running a half-off promotion through the end of the month.

“Statewide Ford partnered with us to pay for all adoptions, cats or dogs, and they were doing that until two weekends ago,” Barnhart said. “They were going up to $1,000 but we decided even after that money is gone we decided to keep going. The typical adoption fee for dogs is $175 but it’ll cost you $87.50 right now, and the typical adoption fee for cats is $100 but you can get two cats for $100 right now…two cats is great because kittens need friends.”

For anyone interesting in adoption a dog or cat, the Van Wert County Humane Society, 550 Fox Road, is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, and from 3-6 p.m. each Wednesday and Thursday. The facility is closed on every Sunday and Monday.

For more information on pets and adoptions, go online to vwchs.org, or check the Humane Society’s Facebook page or Petfinder.com. The website also has a tab for desperately needed donations of supplies and money.