New signs being installed at state line

VW independent staff

PAULDING COUNTY – New “Ohio, The Heart of it All” welcome signs are going up today and tomorrow at two different spots along the state line.

A new sign will go up this morning at U.S. 30 at the Indiana/Ohio border, and an identical sign will be installed at U.S. 24, also in Paulding County, at the Indiana/Ohio line on Thursday. Law enforcement will be at both sites to assist with traffic control during the installation process.

More information about the signs can be found here.