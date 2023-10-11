Prep wrap-up: volleyball and soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Lima Central Catholic 0

CONVOY — No. 4 Crestview improved to 19-2 overall with a 25-6, 25-9, 25-13 sweep of Lima Central Catholic on Tuesday.

Cali Gregory had 17 assists and 11 kills, while Myia Etzler finished with eight kills and a pair of aces. Ellie Kline had six digs and three aces in the win.

The Lady Knights will host Archbold Thursday in the regular season finale.

Lincolnview 3 Delphos Jefferson 0

DELPHOS — Emma Bowersock had 10 kills and the Lady Lancers finished NWC play with a 25-23, 25-13, 25-15 road win over Delphos Jefferson on Tuesday.

Ashlyn Price finished with 37 assists and three aces, and Allie Miller recorded 17 digs.

Lincolnview will travel to Miller City for the regular season finale on Saturday.

Elida 3 Van Wert 0

Van Wert battled, but Elida came out on top in the regular season finale, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24.

Van Wert will face Liberty-Benton in the Division II sectional finals at Liberty-Benton on Thursday, October 19.

Soccer

Elida 11 Van Wert 0 (girls)

In the regular season finale, Van Wert was defeated by Elida 11-0.

The Lady Cougars will return to action in the Division II sectional finals at Bath next Tuesday.