Preview: 2-6 Kenton at 5-3 Van Wert

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A big question looms over the final home game of the regular season for the Van Wert Cougars – who will line up behind center for Friday’s matchup against Kenton?

Starting quarterback Brylen Parker went down with an injury with just over five minutes left in the second quarter of last Friday’s game against Shawnee. Parker, the Western Buckeye League’s leading rusher, did not return to action. His replacement, Briston Wise, who started the game at running back and served as last year’s backup quarterback, took the reins and led the Cougars (5-3, 4-3 WBL) to a 40-26 victory.

The answer as to who starts in Week No. 9 may not be known until Friday night.

“Brylen is being evaluated on a day to day basis,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “He was wrapped up by a defensive lineman and then was hit by another player which twisted his knee. Brylen spends a lot of time on strength training and taking care of his body with ice baths, so that probably helped keep it from being more serious.”

It’s not yet known if Brylen Parker (7) or Briston Wise (17) will start at quarterback. Photos courtesy of William Hawkins

Parker has 191 carries for 1,093 yards and 16 touchdowns, and has completed 109-of-190 passes for 1,393 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Against Shawnee, Wise ran for 108 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and completed 2-of-2 passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

“Briston can make defenders miss in a very tight spot,” Recker said. “This is beneficial in both the run game and pass game. He, of course, runs the ball very well because of his speed but also because of how low he gets on cuts and is able to change direction quickly. Briston also has a strong arm and is accurate, especially on short to intermediate throws.”

Regardless of which one gets the nod Friday night, they’ll have the services of speedy running back Keldyn Bill, who missed the Shawnee game with an injury.

“Aaron Dowdy has been working at that spot as well and he runs the ball hard and is more of a downhill runner,” Recker said.

Simply put, this week’s opponent, Kenton (2-6, 2-5 WBL) is back to being Kenton. The Wildcats throw the ball an average of 34 times per game and have a bevy of receivers ready to catch the football.

“Kenton has definitely gone back to their identity offensively,” Recker said. “They are throwing screen passes very effectively along with every intermediate and deep throw. They hit two long touchdowns on St. Marys, and when they throw screens so well also, it makes you defend the entire field.”

“Kenton is still not playing a lot of seniors, but have some guys that have played varsity football for a couple years now, and they are more comfortable and confident with what they are doing offensively and defensively,” he added.

Junior quarterback Korbin Johnston is the WBL’s leading passer, having completed 151-of-221 passes for 1,846 yards, 12 touchdowns and just three interceptions. His backup, Blaine Bushong, has connected on 37-of-51 pass attemps for 463 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. Grady Kleman is the team’s leading receiver, with 55 receptions for 693 yards and eight touchdowns. Preston Collins, Carson DeLong, Zayne Perkins and Carter Heydinger have logged 31, 27, 24 and 23 receptions for a combined 1,274 yards and five touchdowns.

As far as the running game, Johnston has basically been it. He leads the Wildcats with 113 carries for 595 yards and nine touchdowns. The closest player after that, Alex Rogel, has 18 carries for 64 yards.

Head coach Zach Turner noted injuries hampered his team earlier in the season.

“We are getting healthy finally,” he said. “We have missed several of our key starters over the season so it is nice getting them back. Our kids are gritty and have battled. “

“We have to eliminate mistakes and play a cleaner game if we want to win on Friday night,” Turner continued. “Looks like rain so we will have to battle the elements.”

As far as facing the Cougars, Turner said he has a couple of concerns.

“Their quarterback run game and how they get their best athletes the ball,” the Kenton coach said. “We have to bottle up their players and make them play left handed.”

Kenton has lost four straight entering Friday’s game, but those losses have come to Celina, Defiance, Wapakoneta and St. Marys Memorial, four teams with a combined record of 23-9. The Wildcats, who defeated Ottawa-Glandorf 52-29 and Bath 38-34 on a pass with no time left. Kenton is averaging 23.5 points per game and is allowing 38 points per outing.

Van Wert won last year’s game 77-20. Kenton’s last win in the series came October 11, 2019 at Eggerss Stadium, 48-25. The Cougars then put together 20 straight home games before the streak ended against Celina Week No. 3 this season.

Friday’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.