Preview: 3-5 Bearcats at 5-3 Knights

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — When it comes to the playoff picture, the final two regular season games are important ones for Crestview.

The Knights (5-3, 3-2 NWC) will host Spencerville (3-5, 1-4 NWC), a Division V Region 18 team that could provide a boost in the computer rankings, then Leipsic (6-2, 4-2 NWC) in the regular season finale.

Crestview is coming off back-to-back shutout losses to a pair of formidable teams, state ranked Bluffton and Columbus Grove. Even so, the Knights rank among the league leaders in points per game (28) and total yards per game (353) and first in passing yards (159 per game), but head coach Cole Harting has made some adjustments this week.

Bryson Penix leads the NWC is passing attempts, completions, yards and touchdown passes. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“We have tweaked our practices slightly,” Harting explained. “We are going to try to focus on improving some of our base concepts, our execution has not been where it should be. Hopefully, this will refocus us and get us back on track.”

Bryson Penix continues to lead the NWC in pass attempts (147), completions (86), yards (1,241) and touchdown passes (12). He’s also tossed 11 interceptions. Beau Eggleston is the conference leader in receptions and yards, with 31 for 403 yards and five touchdowns. Braxton Leeth remains among the conference leaders in rushing, with 645 yards and eight touchdowns on 121 carries.

“Crestview is big, strong and athletic,” Spencerville head coach Kyle Koenig said. “They utilize their skill guys very well and it is a different kind of offense that we really have not seen much of throughout the year. They will spread you out and if you are not disciplined in your play, they will beat you for big plays.”

When asked about a pleasant surprise this season, Harting cited junior Zayden Martin, who has played linebacker and running back.

“He was a rotational player heading into our first game this year but due to some injuries, he was put into a starting role by week No. 3 and hasn’t looked back since,” the coach said. “He has continued to improve each week and currently is second on our team in tackles. When he has gotten his chances to run the ball he has done an excellent job as well. He is the perfect example of a player making the most of their opportunities.”

The Bearcats snapped a five game losing streak with a 35-14 win over Ada last Friday. The 35 points equaled a season high for head coach Kyle Koenig’s team.

“Last week’s win was huge for our team…the confidence boost it gave the guys was big,” Koenig said. “It also really continued to give us something to strive for with playoff contention on the line still. We had some guys in different spots last week and they came up big for us and made some key plays when we needed them.”

“Winning always gives teams a boost of confidence,” Harting said. “They are going to come in ready to play, we need to come out early and take control of the game and not let them continue to build confidence.”

The Bearcats, who currently are 13th in Region 18, average 15 points and 244 total yards per game on offense, including 164.5 yards rushing. Defensively, Spencerville allows 31.8 points and 320.5 total yards per contest.

Nate Coulter (72-451, four touchdowns) and Carter Layman (90-362, three touchdowns) lead the ground game, while Carder Orr has completed 67-of-110 passes for 700 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. Will Sensabaugh has 32 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns, while Coulter has hauled in 15 catches for 241 yards and two scores. On defense, Sensabaugh and Dylan have each intercepted three passes.

“Spencerville does a great job of giving you different looks on defense, they bring pressure from different positions,” Harting said. “We will need to be able to pick up their blitzes and stunts in order to successfully move the ball. On offense, they have some good playmakers. We will need to limit their explosive plays and make them drive the ball down the field.”

Crestview won last year’s game 21-7.