Busy docket in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Arraignments, plea changes, a sentencing and a request for more time were among the items on the docket in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this past week.

Arraignments

Stacy Young, 46, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony; two counts of forgery, fifth degree felonies; theft, a first degree misdemeanor; illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third degree felony; possession of a Fentanyl-related compound and illegal use of supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits, both fifth degree felonies. She was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8:30 a.m. November 1.

Karia Slone, 31, of Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. She was released on surety bond with a no contact order and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday, October 26.

Frank Ross, Jr., 55, of Middle Point, entered a not guilty plea to violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. Bond was set at $250,000 cash or commercial surety, with electronic house arrest if released, and Ross was ordered to have no contact with the victim. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 25.

Dustin Cooper, 39, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to OVI, a felony of the fourth degree. He also admitted to violating his bond by failing to appear at the probation office. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety, and electronic house arrest was ordered if Cooper is released. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 25.

Jacob Keith, 30, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, a fourth degree felony and assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He was released on a surety bond with a no contact order. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. November 1.

Plea changes

Jeffrey Buckner, 48, of Paulding, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was then sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days of electronic house arrest with a curfew of 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. In addition, he is to serve 30 days jail at a later date, possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

Tyler Dunn, 33, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information charging him with criminal trespass, a fourth degree misdemeanor. He was then sentenced to 30 days jail with credit for four days already served but can be released to inpatient treatment for the remaining 26 days. He was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Trenton Harker, 24, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He requested and was granted intervention in lieu of conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

James Porter, Jr., 42, of Ohio City, changed his plea to guilty to an amended indictment for theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 8 a.m. November 15.

James Jewell, 41, of Decatur, Indiana, changed his plea to guilty to receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 8 a.m. November 22.

Alexis Stemen, 24, of Delphos, changed her plea to guilty to an amended indictment for assault, a first degree misdemeanor. Sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. November 15.

Rachel Parsons, 37, of Middle Point, changed her plea to guilty to corrupting another with drugs, a fourth degree felony. The court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. November 22.

Adam Grogg, 23, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended indictment of assault, a first degree misdemeanor. He was then sentenced to two days jail with credit for time served, plus restitution and court costs.

Sentencing

Cameran Ogunkayode, 28, of Delphos, was sentenced to two years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date and 100 hours of community service for forgery, a fifth degree felony. Ogunkayode is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and must pay monthly probation fees and court costs.

Time waiver

Charmin Justin, 55, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 9 a.m. December 4.