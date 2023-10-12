Fast donation…

Local State Farm Agent Tisha Fast (right) recently presented Deborah Weigner of the Salvation Army of Van Wert with a $2,000 grant from State Farm. The grant will help replenish their bottled water supply and get restocked for the weekly food program through the end of the year. The Salvation Army Van Wert provides hundreds of meals each week through their Wednesday Feeding Program. The program is designed to provide healthy meals once a week to the community working to eliminate food insecurity in Van Wert. Photo submitted