Pigskin Pick’Em: Week No. 9

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

After eight straight weeks of good football weather, break out the rain gear for Week No. 9 of the high school football season. Rain is in the forecast and it could have an impact on some of the games around the area on Friday. As expected, there are several key games on the schedule, not just for conference or league titles but for playoff spots or positioning as well.

Last week I went 16-3, not counting the Lima Central Catholic-Richmond Heights game, which was canceled due to injury and academic issues at Richmond Heights. My overall season record is 127-32, or 80.3 percent. 20 games are on this week’s schedule.

Games of the Week

Defiance (6-2) at Celina (7-1)

This is the game of the week in the Western Buckeye league, although there are some other intriguing ones. Defiance is four points from being undefeated and Celina just keeps rolling along. Honestly, I can see this one going either way and I’m guessing it’s going to be a lower scoring game. A win by Celina clinches at least a share of the WBL title. It won’t be easy but I’m giving the nod to the Bulldogs from Mercer County.

The pick: Celina

Elida (5-3) at St. Marys Memorial (4-4)

Another intriguing WBL game. After an 0-4 start, the Roughriders have won four straight and after a 4-0 start, the Bulldogs have lost three of four. If Elida can figure out a way to slow St. Marys on the ground, it could be an extremely close game, but that’s easier said than done. I can see Elida winning this game but I like the Roughriders to win their fifth straight.

The pick: St. Marys Memorial.

Versailles (7-1) at Coldwater (8-0)

The No. 1 team in Division VI vs. the No. 3 team in Division V. I fully expect this to be a low scoring MAC slugfest and the scary thing is this might not be the toughest game for either team. Versailles will face Minster next week and Coldwater will play at Marion Local. But back to this game…My general rule is to pick the home team in the MAC, especially in a game like this but I’m going against that rule and picking the road team.

The pick: Versailles

Spencerville (3-5) at Crestview (5-3)

Both of these teams remain in the playoff hunt and both need a win to bolster their playoff hopes. Spencerville is coming off a convincing win over Ada while the Knights are trying to regroup after back-to-back shutout losses. I think this game has the potential to be fairly close, but I’m going to say the Knights pull away for the win, which could clinch a playoff spot.

The pick: Crestview

Kenton (2-6) at Van Wert (5-3)

This one could take a while because Kenton likes to throw the ball a lot and both teams can score points in bunches. Both teams have had their struggles defensively as well. The Wildcats have given up at least 29 points in every game this season. Weather could be a factor in this game, with showers expected, which would favor Van Wert. Regardless of weather and which quarterback starts (see preview story), I like the Cougars to win the regular season home finale.

The pick: Van Wert

Best of the Rest

WBL

Shawnee at Ottawa-Glandorf: Ottawa-Glandorf

Wapakoneta at Bath: Wapakoneta

NWC

Bluffton at Allen East: Bluffton

Columbus Grove at Ada: Columbus Grove

Delphos Jefferson at Leipsic: Leipsic

MAC

Fort Recovery at Anna: Anna

Marion Local at St. Henry: Marion Local

New Bremen at Minster: Minster

Parkway at Delphos St. John’s: Delphos St. John’s

GMC

Antwerp at Paulding: Antwerp

Hicksville at Fairview: Fairview

Tinora at Edgerton: Tinora

Wayne Trace at Ayersville: Ayersville

TCL

Toledo Scott at Lima Sr: Lima Sr.

Non-conference

Cardinal Stritch at Lima Central Catholic: Lima Central Catholic