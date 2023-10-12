Scout trip…

Boy Scouts of America Troop 35 recently went on a historic tour in Pennsylvania. The trip visited the Carnegie Science Center and Natural History Center in Pittsburgh. The Scouts then traveled to Philadelphia where they visited the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and Valley Forge, and took a side trip to the Battleship New Jersey to explore the battleship from bow to stern. Troop 35 is sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church Van Wert. Anyone interested in joining Troop 35 Cub Pack or Scout Troop 35 should contact Donald Lippi at 419.238.2682 or 419.513.1102. Photos submitted