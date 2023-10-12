Trip, Senior Snowflake program on tap

VW independent staff/submitted information

A trip to a dinner theater and a holiday program that helps seniors are two of the latest offerings by the Van Wert County Council on Aging.

Dinner theater

Travel with Van Wert Council on Aging day bus trips to LaComedia Dinner Theater in Springboro, to enjoy a touching musical version of a holiday classic, Miracle on 34th Street, the story of the real Santa Claus. The trip is scheduled for Thursday, November 9.

Miracle on 34th Street is one of the most beloved holiday films of all time, and one of the most popular shows ever brought to theater ever produced. This musical version of the classic holiday film proves that miracles do happen and is sure to fill both the young and the young at heart with the Christmas spirit.

The price is $130 and includes travel, lunch buffet, ticket to the play and driver’s tip. Checks or cash are accepted. This is a walking level 1 (minimal walking, but there are steps at the theater). Seats are limited. For more information call the Council on Aging at 419.238.5011.

Senior Snowflake program

The intent of the Senior Snowflake program is to help brighten the spirits of in need senior citizens during the holiday season. The Van Wert Council on Aging would like to help as many senior citizens as possible this holiday season.

The senior center is collecting the following everyday essential items: body wash, shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper, cleaning products, trash bags, large print crossword puzzles, laundry soap , dish soap, lotion, toothbrush, toothpaste, mouth wash, socks, hats, gloves, batteries, stamps, notepads, pens, trash bags, paper towels, paper plates, denture cleaner or adhesive, and manicure kits.

Items can be dropped off at the Council on Aging, 220 Fox Rd. Van Wert, until Friday, December 8. Items may also be also purchased on the Council on Aging’s Amazon wish list by scanning the QR Code above and items will be sent directly to the senior center. Food donations will not be accepted.

Once all of these items are collected and the baskets are fulfilled for the program they will then be distributed throughout all of Van Wert County.

In order for this program to come together it takes many people around our community, donations and volunteers. If individuals, businesses or organizations would like to donate or volunteer for the senior snowflake program please call the Van Wert Council on Aging at 419.238.5011 or email info@coavw.org.